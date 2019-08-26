Go Topless Pride Parade, Women Let it All Hang Out in NYC

Play video content BACKGRID

A group of 100 or so people marched down the streets in NYC with their tops popped off and their boobs hanging out freely ... all in the name of equality.

The 2019 Go Topless Pride Parade went down Sunday, with several women going completely bare-chested to advocate for the right to be topless in public -- just like men -- without fear of being arrested or shamed.

Along with the topless gals, several fellas joined the cause by either wearing ridiculous bras or simply going topless themselves ... and there was live music too!

The parade came on the eve of Women's Equality Day in the U.S., which is celebrated Monday in honor of the passing of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

The parade participants believe women have the same constitutional right as men to go topless in public, and there's nothing disorderly about the conduct of baring your breasts.