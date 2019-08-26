Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!

This little guy got his start in Virginia, but eventually became a California kid ... where he blossomed into one of the most well-known actors of our time.

He quickly became a core member of the Brat Pack in the '80s, frequently showing up in films alongside Emilio Estevez, Andrew McCarthy, Judd Nelson and others -- but became a true household name in the late '90s with a recurring role on "The West Wing."

The 2000s treated this star well too -- he acted in tons of made-for-TV miniseries like "Salem's Lot," "Beach Girls" and other projects. Come 2010, he ended up becoming a series regular on "Parks and Recreation," where he played the always-optimistic Chris Traeger.