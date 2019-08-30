Miguel Agrees With Justin Bieber Saying Strength Comes From Weakness

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Miguel heard Justin Bieber's powerful message and he couldn't agree more ... telling us some of his best work comes in his most vulnerable moments.

We got Miguel leaving Delilah Thursday night and our guy asked about Justin telling his church there's power in weakness when you fight through adversity ... and the R&B great told us he's a big believer in what JB's preaching.

It's pretty interesting ... Miguel tells us the best songs he's written were actually spawned from periods of weakness.

As we first reported ... Justin took the mic and sang in front of his congregation at Churchome in Beverly Hills Wednesday night, telling us his breakout moment was part of a much bigger message he's trying to spread.