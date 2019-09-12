DJ Khaled Expecting Another Child With His Wife

Play video content

DJ Khaled is about to add another executive producer to the family ... he and his wife are expecting their second child together.

Khaled announced the big news Thursday, and safe to say he's super pumped to add to his growing family ... calling his wife's pregnancy a blessing and saying he's more musically inspired than ever.

As you know ... DJ Khaled absolutely LOVES being a father and doting on his kid, so much so, he made his first son Asahd a friggin' executive producer on his 10th studio album, "Grateful," when the kid was only 4 months old!!!

Asahd is almost 3 years old now, and he won't be an only child for long ... he's about to have a baby brother. No word on a name for the little man, at least not yet.