Donald Trump Jr. Says Joe Biden Should Withdraw from President Race Because of Gaffes

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Donald Trump Jr. says it's time for Joe Biden to hang it up and withdraw from the 2020 Presidential Race.

We got 45's son Friday in NYC, and he honed in on Biden's gaffes, saying if his dad said the things Biden has said, he'd be torn apart.

DTJ may have forgotten, his father's forgotten the words to "God Bless America." And then, there's referring to 9/11 as 7-Eleven. And, who can forget Trump's 4th of July speech ... during the Revolutionary War, the Continental Army "rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports."