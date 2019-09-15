Dan Marino -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Dan Marino Good Genes or Good Docs?
9/15/2019 12:05 AM PT
Getty
Dan Marino's good looks are not a game!!!
Here is a 23-year-old version of the former quarterback for the Miami Dolphins showing off his luscious locks on the field, just before an NFL football game back in 1985 (left). This was the same year the Miami Dolphins played in Super Bowl XIX. Marino was named NFL's most valuable player just one year prior.
And, 34 years later ... The now 58-year-old star in "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" -- Who is celebrating his birthday today -- was last spotted attending the 10th annual Joe Carter Classic Golf Tournament at the Rogers Centre in Toronto earlier this year (right).
Score!!!
The question is ...
3 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.