Guess Who This Blushing Beauty Turned Into!
Guess Who This Blushing Beauty Turned Into!
9/17/2019 12:01 AM PT
Before this messy-haired girl would grow up to star in movies alongside big names like Heath Ledger, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence, Matt Damon and Jennifer Lopez ... she began hustling in showbiz at age 11.
She landed her first film gig in 1996 before becoming a sensation in a 1999 teen flick you definitely don't hate. The role earned her an MTV Movie Award for Breakthrough Female Performance.
Two years later ... she'd dance her way to winning a Teen Choice Award.
Over the next 18 years, she'd costar in Oscar-winning movies as well as action franchises and acclaimed TV shows ... and she also appears in this summer's latest blockbuster with a women-led cast.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.