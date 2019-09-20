Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Yuk it Up, Truce Looks to Be On

Backgrid

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are teasing the hell out of their superfans ... giving us a glimpse into what never happened on film -- Wolverine and Deadpool just kicking it over coffee.

Can't ya just hear the witty one-liners looking at Hugh and Ryan chumming it up Thursday in NYC? The duo had just left Hugh's Laughing Man coffee shop in TriBeCa, and even snapped some pics with fans.

They were spotted talking and laughing for about an hour in a nearby park before Reynolds walked home and Jackman took off on his bike.

Seeing how well these guys get along in real life is kinda bittersweet if you're a fan. As you know ... Ryan tried, unsuccessfully, to get Hugh to return to his Wolverine character and do a movie with Deadpool -- a pairing fans desperately wanted.

They've been engaged in a faux social media war for years -- which is part of their charm -- but announced a truce back in February to pitch ads for each other's companies.

You'll recall, they agreed to make awesome ads -- for Hugh's coffee and Ryan's Aviation American Gin. Classic Hugh & Ry humor.