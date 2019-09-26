Guess Who This Reading Runt Turned Into!

Before this curly-haired cutie would grow up to become a singing sensation and a movie star, she got her start as a young fashion model for retail stores like Macy's and Old Navy.

She once appeared as a backup dancer in a Sears commercial too ... which featured Disney actress Selena Gomez.

Speaking of Disney, this girl would get her big break on the channel's show about 2 Chicago teens trying to become professional dancers ... alongside her costar, Bella Thorne. The duo would also put out a single together.

In 2013, this young lady dropped her self-titled debut studio album just months after she became the youngest contestant ever at the time on "Dancing with the Stars." She finished in second place.