'90s Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand 'Memba Her?!

San Diego-born Shauna Sand made a name for herself in the '90s as a model and actress but was most-notably nude as the sexy centerfold in May, 1996 as Playboy's Playmate of the Month.

Shauna Sands was in a handful of episodes of the classic under cover cop show "Renegade" where she was cast alongside her hubby, Lorenzo Lamas, as the biker bad boy Reno Raines.

Sands continues to model and also sells worn (and signed) lacy lingerie, Lucite high-heel shoes and hot personalized photos on her eBay account.