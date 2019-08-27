Clayton Endicott III on 'Benson' TV Show 'Memba Him?!

New York-native Rene Auberjonois started his illustrious television career as the elitist chief of staff, Clayton Endicott III, in the early '80s "Soap" spin-off, "Benson."

Rene Auberjonois aired alongside a hilarious group of stars including James Noble as the Governor, Eugene X, Inga Swenson as the German, Gretchen Kraus, Missy Gold (Tracey Gold's younger sister) as the Governor's daughter, Katie Gatling, and of course Robert Guillaume as Benson himself!!!

Auberjonois received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 1984 but lost to Pat Harrington Jr. as Dwayne Schneider on "One Day at a Time."

Some of Rene's other epic acting credits include the weird-looking Odo on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and Paul Lewiston on the legal comedy "Boston Legal."