Bloodhound Gang Rapper Jimmy Pop 'Memba Him?!

Pennsylvania-native Jimmy Pop (real name James Franks) was in his early 20s when he gained fame as the wacky rapper with creative lyrics in the '90s musical mash-up, Bloodhound Gang.

Jimmy Pop is best known for his hysterical lines in the slapstick songs "Fire Water Burn," "The Bad Touch" and even the 2005 follow-up, "Foxtrot Uniform Charlie Kilo."

After goofing around in the music biz, Pop could be seen messing around on prank shows like "CKY 4 The Latest & Greatest" and MTV's dummy programs, "Viva La Bam" and "The Dudesons."