Minnesota Twins Celebrate Division Title W/ Hip Thrusts And Shirtless Jogs

Breaking News

How did the Minnesota Twins celebrate their first AL Central title in nearly a decade on Wednesday night??

HIP GYRATING AND SHIRTLESS RUNNING, BABY!!!

The Twins beat the Tigers, 5-1, in Detroit ... and after the Indians fell to the White Sox -- Minnesota officially earned its first divisional championship since 2010.

Of course, the guys celebrated in the usual fashion ... Budweiser showers and booze -- but then things got a little freaky in the clubhouse.

First, 5'9", 225-pound utility man Willians Astudillo thrusted his hips in a fashion we NEVER knew he could.

If you need us we'll be watching this on a loop for the next 5 hours. pic.twitter.com/tfQr9Rib9u — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 26, 2019 @Cut4

Then, newly acquired reliever Sergio Romo decided to ditch his shirt and take a few laps around Comerica Park's field!!

Sergio Romo demonstrates a new way to celebrate a postseason clinch. pic.twitter.com/I8mmmBYzKK — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 26, 2019 @Cut4

Amazing.

The Twins have crushed it all year long and are a legitimate threat to take down the Yankees and the Astros in the American League's postseason next month.