Minnesota Twins Celebrate Division Title W/ Hip Thrusts And Shirtless Jogs
Minnesota Twins Celebrate Division Title ... Hip Thrusts And Shirtless Jogs!!!
9/26/2019 6:22 AM PT
How did the Minnesota Twins celebrate their first AL Central title in nearly a decade on Wednesday night??
HIP GYRATING AND SHIRTLESS RUNNING, BABY!!!
The Twins beat the Tigers, 5-1, in Detroit ... and after the Indians fell to the White Sox -- Minnesota officially earned its first divisional championship since 2010.
Of course, the guys celebrated in the usual fashion ... Budweiser showers and booze -- but then things got a little freaky in the clubhouse.
First, 5'9", 225-pound utility man Willians Astudillo thrusted his hips in a fashion we NEVER knew he could.
If you need us we'll be watching this on a loop for the next 5 hours. pic.twitter.com/tfQr9Rib9u— Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 26, 2019 @Cut4
Then, newly acquired reliever Sergio Romo decided to ditch his shirt and take a few laps around Comerica Park's field!!
Sergio Romo demonstrates a new way to celebrate a postseason clinch. pic.twitter.com/I8mmmBYzKK— Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 26, 2019 @Cut4
Amazing.
The Twins have crushed it all year long and are a legitimate threat to take down the Yankees and the Astros in the American League's postseason next month.
If they're somehow able do it ... we can NOT wait to see their locker room celebrations then!!!
2 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.