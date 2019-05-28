Ron Gardenhire Tigers Should Sign Keuchel & Kimbrel ... 'We Could Use Them'

Ron Gardenhire Wants Tigers To Sign Keuchel & Kimbrel, 'We Could Use Them'

EXCLUSIVE

The Detroit Tigers should sign Dallas Keuchel and Craig Kimbrel ... so says their own manager, Ron Gardenhire, who tells TMZ Sports, "We could use them."

The two free agents have yet to sign with new teams despite being stars in the league ... and when we got Gardenhire out in NYC over the weekend, he says he wouldn't mind seeing them in Detroit jerseys.

Ron's right ... the Tigers COULD use those guys. Detroit is currently 19-32 and sitting in 4th place in the AL Central.

The problem for Ron? The two stud pitchers are expected to command a TON of money when they do eventually sign -- and that ain't exactly what Detroit's front office wants to do at this point.

As for if either of the free agents WILL have a team at some point this season ... Ron's confident even if it ain't his Tigers -- some MLB squad will "will step up."

By the way, we also asked Ron about his old Minnesota Twins team ... and Gardenhire tells us he's stoked they're doing well -- but only if they cool off when they play his Tigers!!!