Megan Thee Stallion Signed Record Deal with MLB's Carl Crawford

Megan Thee Stallion has exploded to become one of the hottest rappers in hip-hop right now ... and the genius who signed her to her record deal is the ex-MLB superstar, Carl Crawford.

If you're not familiar with Megan (shame on you) she and her hottie army are taking over the rap game with her debut album, "Fever," which just dropped ... and everyone from Drake to Juicy J is showing love.

Turns out Megan had a big-time ally helping her get to the top ... she's signed to Crawford's label, 1501 Certified Ent, and when we talked to Carl he told us it's not a one-off, he's in the game to stay.

"We got Megan and we think she's gonna be a huge star. And, not only her ... we're hoping we have other people come up through the system as well."

Crawford played 15 years in the MLB making over $179 million in his career -- and he tells us he's spent a big part of his fortune to launch his record label.

"It was at least 7 figures, I'll tell you that. And, that's because I built a studio and all that other stuff."

Megan's album's just dropped last week and all the experts are projecting it to land in the Billboard Top 10 ... so it seems Carl's investment is paying off big.

Plus, now that Megan is blowing up ... it should be easier for him to land top talent moving forward.

