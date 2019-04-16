Yasiel Puig Was Shopping In Bev Hills Before Late Dodgers Arrival

Yasiel Puig Power Shopping In Bev Hills ... Before Late Dodgers Arrival

Yasiel Puig was more than AN HOUR late to Dodger Stadium on Monday -- missing a ring presentation from his former boss -- and it's all because he was out SHOPPING!

TMZ Sports shot video of the Cincinnati Reds star lunching at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills around noon -- and then going on a fancy shopping spree to some of the most expensive shops in L.A. ... James Perse, Saint Laurent and more.

Our photog says Puig ventured out to Rodeo Drive and shopped until at least 3 PM -- the exact time Puig was scheduled to meet with media members at Dodger Stadium.

The former Dodgers outfielder didn't get to the Stadium until 4:10 -- missing a planned media session.

Also, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and owner Mark Walter tried to meet with all of the Dodgers who were traded to the Reds this off-season to present them with their 2018 NLCS rings ... but since Puig was tardy, he missed that moment too.

Instead, Roberts and Walter met with Matt Kemp, Kyle Farmer and Alex Wood outside the Reds clubhouse ... while Puig was still M.I.A.

The good news for Puig ... when he did finally show up, he showed out -- smacking a 2-run home run off Clayton Kershaw in the 1st inning.

The Dodgers battled back and ended up winning the game on a Joc Pederson walk-off home run in the 9th inning ... a home run that sailed right over Puig's head in right field.