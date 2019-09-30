NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Throws Drink In Face Of Sick Driver ... 'Bitch!!!'

Breaking News

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace looked like a jerk Sunday ... dousing a sick driver with a drink and calling him a "bitch" -- and it's all 'cause he thinks the dude intentionally wrecked him.

Here's the deal ... during Sunday's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, Wallace ran into several issues with fellow driver Alex Bowman.

On Lap 1, Bowman hit Wallace ... and 25-year-old Wallace was so PISSED over the incident -- he allegedly flipped off Bowman for the next few laps of the race.

Then, on Lap 42 ... Bowman hit Wallace AGAIN -- this time spinning him out in a turn and causing his car to crash into a wall.

Wallace was CLEARLY heated over the move ... 'cause after the race, he sought out Bowman -- who was being tended to by NASCAR docs for dehydration -- and threw his drink in his face!!

Wallace was also caught on video calling Bowman a "bitch" and an "a**hole" ... and told reporters after the race, "Smooth move of playing the sick card so I couldn’t bust him in his mouth."

NASCAR is reportedly looking into the whole incident, with chief racing development officer Steve O'Donnell telling Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, "I will be having a conversation with Bubba Wallace."

For his part, Bowman seemed to admit to intentionally hitting Wallace on the track ... saying of the altercation, "I just got to stand up for myself at some point, right?"