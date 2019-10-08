Ellen Claps Back at Haters After Hanging with George W. Bush at Cowboys Game

Ellen DeGeneres says there's a pretty good reason she was hanging with George W. Bush at the Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday ... they're friends -- and she's damn proud of it!

Cameras captured Ellen and Dubya laughing together in Jerry Jones' owner's box at AT&T Stadium ... leaving some people wondering why "a gay Hollywood liberal [is] sitting next to a conservative Republican president?"

Yes, that was me at the Cowboys game with George W. Bush over the weekend. Here’s the whole story. pic.twitter.com/AYiwY5gTIS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 8, 2019 @TheEllenShow

Ellen says she took a lot of heat on social media from people who were angry over the affiliation ... so she took to her show on Monday to explain herself.

"Here's the thing. I'm friends with George Bush," Ellen said.

"In fact, I'm friends with a lot of people who don't share the same beliefs that I have. We're all different. And, I think that we've forgotten that that's okay that we're all different."

"Just because I don't agree with someone on everything doesn't mean I'm not gonna friends with them."

Ellen says she and her wife, Portia de Rossi, were invited to the game by Jerry Jones' daughter, Charlotte Jones ... and the most difficult part about the experience was trying to secretly root for the opposing team.

Turns out, Ellen is a big Green Bay Packers fan because she's also friends with Aaron Rodgers.

The good news for Ellen ... the Pack beat the snot out of the Cowboys on Sunday in a 34 to 24 victory.