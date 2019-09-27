Packers & Eagles Fans Arrested After Massive Brawl At Lambeau Field

Exclusive Details

Some Eagles and Packers fans got into an all-out brawl in the stands at Lambeau Field on Thursday night ... and cops tell TMZ Sports some of the fighters were taken to jail.

At some point during the Philly-Green Bay game on "Thursday Night Football," fans in Eagles jerseys started wrestling with fans in Packers jerseys.

The brawl got pretty intense ... punches and kicks were thrown -- and bodies were dragged all over the bleachers.

What would any game involving the Eagles be without someone being taken away in handcuffs pic.twitter.com/wHRHYi3XOF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 27, 2019 @NFL_Memes

Eventually, cops came in to break it up ... and a Green Bay Police Dept. spokesperson tells us the three main culprits in the brawl were all arrested.

We're told the three -- who were 37 years old, 34 years old and 32 years old -- were all hit with charges of unlawful conduct at a public event.

We're told as punishment for their crimes ... the guys were transported to jail -- and after they bailed themselves out -- they were hit with $880 tickets.

The spokesperson added NONE of the fighters were residents of Green Bay.