Guess Who This Lucky Lad Turned Into!

This dapper little dude's career in show business began when he was discovered in a barbershop with his mom ... at the age of 6!!!

Within a year, he was acting and singing on Broadway -- landing roles such as Tiny Tim, Chip Potts and Gavroche -- before busting out in a big way with an original Christmas song in 2002.

The single led to him signing with Columbia Records, which also brought in his 2 older siblings ... to form a family group that's still going strong.

The group put out their debut album in 2006, but it wasn't a huge success until much later ... after their popularity skyrocketed on the Disney Channel.