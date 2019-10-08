Guess Who This Lucky Lad Turned Into!
Guess Who This Lucky Lad Turned Into!
10/8/2019 12:01 AM PT
This dapper little dude's career in show business began when he was discovered in a barbershop with his mom ... at the age of 6!!!
Within a year, he was acting and singing on Broadway -- landing roles such as Tiny Tim, Chip Potts and Gavroche -- before busting out in a big way with an original Christmas song in 2002.
The single led to him signing with Columbia Records, which also brought in his 2 older siblings ... to form a family group that's still going strong.
The group put out their debut album in 2006, but it wasn't a huge success until much later ... after their popularity skyrocketed on the Disney Channel.
Earlier this year, the group reunited after a 6-year hiatus ... just months after this handsome fella tied the knot with one of India's highest-paid and most popular celebrities.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.