Simon Cowell Fan Hilariously Gushes Over Him After 60th Birthday Dinner

Simon Cowell appeared to have a wonderful time at his 60th birthday dinner, but nothing like the joy of a superfan -- a woman who shook off a crappy day at work to celebrate her hero.

The "America's Got Talent" judge was feeling the love from the paparazzi Monday night after celebrating his milestone birthday at Nobu Malibu, and then he made a woman's night -- hell, maybe her entire year ... with a handshake and a side hug.

Simon's warm exchange with the woman is also hilariously awkward ... especially when she offers up some troubling employment news right away.

Cowell takes it in stride, but their convo gets even funnier when she calls him a "good lad" ... you gotta check it out.

At one point, Cowell's security guard gets concerned the woman might be a little TOO enthusiastic about him ... but Simon's got her back. She may have lost her job to meet him on his bday ... so he did his best to make sure it was worth it.