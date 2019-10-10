Guess Who This Cozy Cutie Turned Into!

Before this little blondie in a hoodie would grow up to become one of Hollywood's most recognizable redheads ... she was just a theater kid growing up in Oregon and Idaho.

After high school, she headed to New York City to pursue a modeling career. Though she traveled internationally for work for over a decade, her most interesting gig may have been appearing as the hand model in the poster for the 1999 film, "American Beauty."

The same year, she made her TV debut on the MTV anthology series, "Undressed." She'd go on to land a starring role on the Showtime series, "Beggars and Choosers," as well as guest roles on shows like "Angel," "ER" and "Firefly."

In 2007, this mystery gal began playing the character she's best known for on a critically-acclaimed AMC show ... which earned her 6 Emmy noms.