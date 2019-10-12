Celebrity Selfies -- Little Mirrors, Big Stars
10/12/2019 6:13 AM PT
With a reflection like this, who wouldn't wanna snap a selfie!
From stars such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid to Tyler Oakley and Josephine Skriver, these famous faces are not afraid to pose for a quick pic ... Even if it has to be in a looking glass!
These stars are always looking for ways to make a statement ... Just take a peek for yourself as you scroll through our gallery of little mirrors, big stars. Get a good glimpse at all the celebs feeling themselves and posting their sexy selfies!
Size won't matter, it's all looks good here!
