Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse Hits Airbnb For First Time Ever

Wannabe a true Barbie girl? Now you can because, for the first time ever, you can stay at the Barbie's Malibu Dreamhouse, but there's a catch.

The life-size Dreamhouse -- located in the heart of Malibu, of course -- is now listed on Airbnb. It's a one-time deal for a 2-night stay to commemorate the brand's 60th anniversary. But, those who wanna book are gonna have to pounce fast when bookings open at 11 AM PT on October 23.

The lucky person who books it will get to bring 3 guests from October 27 to October 29 for an unlike Malibu price of just $60 per night. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom pad is quite palatial.

The Dreamhouse has 3 floors with ocean views with TONS of space to spread around with friends and family. It's also got an infinity pool, hot tub and a private theater. But, that's not all.

Airbnb's throwing some incredible experiences -- like taking fencing classes from world-class fencing champion Ibtihaj Muhammad. Famed chef Gina Clarke-Helm will also provide cooking lessons and, in true Barbie style, celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin will drop by offering makeovers.

To celebrate the rare listing, Airbnb's gonna make a donation to one of the charities involved in The Barbie Dream Gap Project on behalf of the person who books it.