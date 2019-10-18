Elton John, Taron Egerton Perform Briefly in Concert and Crowd's Pissed

Play video content TMZ.com

Elton John and "Rocketman" star Taron Egerton performed Thursday night in L.A. ... but lots of fans were super pissed they sang a grand total of 2 songs.

Fact is ... it was always billed as the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra playing the soundtrack to the movie "Rocketman" at the Greek Theatre. But, the billboard for the concert clearly says it features Elton and Taron ... so lots of fans felt shortchanged.

After the Symphony did its thing, Elton and Taron came out and performed "I'm Gonna Love Me Again," and "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" ... but that was it.