Leonard Fournette Still Hurt About Jalen Ramsey Trade, 'Ain't This Some S***'
10/18/2019 5:11 PM PT
Leornard Fournette is still devastated by his friend Jalen Ramsey getting traded to L.A. ... giving a blunt reaction to the NFL superstar's pics in his new uniform --
"Ain't this some sh*t."
Of course, Ramsey was shipped from the Jaguars to the Rams earlier this week in exchange for a couple of 1st round picks (as well as a 4th rounder) ... and Fournette was sad to see him go.
To add salt to the wound, the 24-year-old posted pics in his new practice threads on Friday -- smiling ear to ear and posing with fellow ex-Jag Dante Fowler.
Ain’t this some shit https://t.co/lQIrXwqSWE— 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) October 18, 2019 @_fournette
"Reppin tha West side wit my Savage!!," Ramsey tweeted.
It's only been a few days, but Ramsey seems to love the move -- TMZ Sports shot him at LAX just hours after the trade and he told us he was "feeling good!!"
The Rams are currently 3-3 and 3rd in the NFC West ... but now that they have a shiny new piece on defense, fans have gotta be stoked to see #20 get on the field.
It's okay, Leonard ... this too shall pass.
