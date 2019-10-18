Leonard Fournette Still Hurt About Jalen Ramsey Trade, 'Ain't This Some S***'

Breaking News Getty

Leornard Fournette is still devastated by his friend Jalen Ramsey getting traded to L.A. ... giving a blunt reaction to the NFL superstar's pics in his new uniform --

"Ain't this some sh*t."

Of course, Ramsey was shipped from the Jaguars to the Rams earlier this week in exchange for a couple of 1st round picks (as well as a 4th rounder) ... and Fournette was sad to see him go.

To add salt to the wound, the 24-year-old posted pics in his new practice threads on Friday -- smiling ear to ear and posing with fellow ex-Jag Dante Fowler.

"Reppin tha West side wit my Savage!!," Ramsey tweeted.

It's only been a few days, but Ramsey seems to love the move -- TMZ Sports shot him at LAX just hours after the trade and he told us he was "feeling good!!"

Play video content TMZSports.com

The Rams are currently 3-3 and 3rd in the NFC West ... but now that they have a shiny new piece on defense, fans have gotta be stoked to see #20 get on the field.