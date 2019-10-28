Getty Museum Welcomes Firefighters in Need of Break From Battling Fire

Exclusive Getty

L.A. Firefighters desperately needing rest after battling the huge wildfires can hunker down on a very famous piece of property ... the Getty Center museum.

The blaze, dubbed the Getty Fire, is burning in the hills surrounding the world-renowned art museum -- but so far the Getty Center is safe, and it's hosting firefighters for rest breaks ... according to Lisa Lapin, VP for communications at Getty.

The museum is offering weary firefighters a place to shower, sleep and grab some food whenever they need a break. Law enforcement sources tell us all the firefighters are still on the front lines, battling the blaze and haven't taken breaks yet -- but the museum is standing by for when they do.

The Getty Center is built to be fireproof and earthquake-proof, so it's the safest spot in the region for firefighters to take 5.

Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet and Édouard Manet are some of the famous artists whose works are on display at the museum ... and the Getty Center tells us their art collections and archives have been closed and sealed off so smoke from the fire cannot get in and damage the art.