FaZe Banks Allegedly Wrecks Vegas Hotel Room, Cops Investigating

Exclusive

FaZe Banks -- one of the biggest names in Esports -- is under investigation for allegedly destroying his hotel room and causing more than $30k in damage, TMZ Sports has learned.

FYI, 27-year-old Banks is the co-founder of the wildly successful FaZe Clan -- perennial contenders in games like "Call of Duty," "Fortnite," "Overwatch" and more. FaZe Clan is so huge, stars like Offset, Lil Yachty and Post Malone have joined the squad.

But, during a Vegas bender on October 14, we're told cops were called to FB's room at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas on a destruction of property call.

We're told the room was an absolute DISASTER zone -- with smashed furniture, holes in the walls, a smashed window, broken lamp stand, pictures ripped off the wall, stains on the carpet and more.

Our sources say even the plants in the room were wrecked -- with soil all over the ground.

Oh, and it appeared the main flat-screen TV got it too -- it looked like it had been smashed multiple times with heavy objects.

In other words, WHAT A PARTY, RIGHT!?!?!?

The bad news for Banks -- real name Richard Bengtson -- we're told the estimated damage is over $30,000 which means he can be charged with felony malicious destruction of property. The charge carries a maximum 5 years in prison, but there's no way Banks gets anywhere close to that even if he's convicted.

The good news for Banks -- he's RICH AS HELL and can easily afford to cover the damages if he wants to.

One law enforcement source tells us ... stuff likes this happens in Vegas hotels all the time and the hotel usually drops the case if the damages are paid.

In fact, we just got this statement from Banks' rep -- "FaZe Clan and Encore are working together to resolve this matter."

Translation ... CUT THE CHECK!!!

So far, we're told no charges have been filed -- but the investigation is currently active.