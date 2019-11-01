Rob Kardashian Out in Public for Kendall Jenner's Bday Party

Play video content MEGA

Rob Kardashian's stepping back out into the public eye ... for another one of his sister's birthday parties.

Rob was spotted entering Delilah in WeHo well after 1 AM to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s 24th bday, decked out in an orange hoodie and his signature blue baseball cap. As he walked in, he put his hands around the waist of Kylie's current BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou.

We're told Rob was at Blind Dragon for a while beforehand ... along with a massive celeb guest list partying with Kendall on Halloween.

As we told you ... Rob was seen for the first time in a long while last week on Kim's Instagram Story while he was celebrating with the family at her 39th birthday dinner. He's looking a lot slimmer.

Our Kardashian sources told us he'd lost weight by eating healthier, exercising, and most significantly ... quitting alcohol.