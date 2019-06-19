Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna's Alleged Cyberbullying Cost Chyna's Ex $2 Million

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Your Cyberbullying Cost Me $2 Million ... so Claims Her Ex BF

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's alleged cyberbullying may prove costly ... so claims one of BC's ex's who's suing them for more than $2 mil.

Pilot Jones filed new legal docs saying he's been damaged to the tune of $2,113,800. He says the alleged cyberbullying and defamation caused him emotional distress in the amount of $500k. He also says Rob and Chyna's alleged attack on him fractured his family and he wants $250k for that.

But, there's more. He wants more than $250k for past and future medical expenses and $600k in lost earnings. And, there's still more ... he claims he somehow lost rent and that's another $7,200 and he wants reimbursement for a trip to Louisiana, where he fled back home after the alleged attack.

And last but not least ... he wants $500k in punitive damages.

TMZ broke the story ... Jones sued the former couple in 2017 ... claiming they blamed him for selling a pic to an outlet showing him making out with BC. He also claimed they outed him as bisexual and released his digits to the public ... which resulted in threats.

Remember ... Jones is the guy to whom Rob allegedly sent racist and homophobic messages, insinuating he might be the father to BC's then-unborn baby. Jones says things got so bad he tried to commit suicide.