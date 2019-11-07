UFC's Walt Harris Hoping to ID 'Person of Interest' In Missing Stepdaughter Case

Breaking News

Police in Alabama have released surveillance video of a "person of interest" who could be connected to the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

The 19-year-old woman was last seen on Oct. 23 at a Chevron station in Auburn, Alabama. Two days later, cops found her vehicle at an apartment complex in Montgomery, with significant damage around the front. Officials say Blanchard may be the victim of foul play.

Now, the Auburn P.D. has released video of a man inside the store around the same time Blanchard was there ... and believe he could have information about her disappearance.

Cops are hoping someone can identify the man in the video -- described as "a black male, early-mid 20’s, approximately 200 lbs., and is between 5'8" and 5'10."

"He is wearing dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes and a camouflage colored hooded jacket with 'Vans' in white writing across the back. Additionally, the individual in the video was observed leaving the area in what is described as a late 2000’s model Lincoln Town Car, silver or grey in color."

Important to note the man in the video is NOT considered a suspect at this point -- but officials are calling on anyone with info to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

Harris -- a top UFC heavyweight -- was scheduled to fight Alistair Overeem on December 7 ... but pulled out of the fight while he continues to search for Blanchard.