Plane Slides Off Runway at O'Hare Airport in Snowy Conditions
11/11/2019 7:38 AM PT
'Tis the season ... for winter weather to start wreaking havoc on airports across America, and a flight landing in Chicago is the first to majorly feel its effects.
BREAKING: @AmericanAir Flight AA4125 from @flyfrompti to @fly2ohare slides off runway in Chicago this morning. Everyone ok. Video via Joseph Lian from Greensboro @AndreaABC11 pic.twitter.com/WvODUVoOqq— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 11, 2019 @Breaking911
American Eagle flight 4125 was arriving from Greensboro, NC Monday morning when it slid off the runway after landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport. As you can see in the video, snow was falling during the scary incident.
According to American Airlines ... icy conditions are to blame, but fortunately, there were no injuries. The airline adds, "All 38 passengers and three crew members were removed from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal."
So far Monday, more than 400 flights have been canceled at O'Hare and nearly 100 more at the nearby Midway Airport. Up to 6 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Chicago area and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.
