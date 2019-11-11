Plane Slides Off Runway at O'Hare Airport in Snowy Conditions

'Tis the season ... for winter weather to start wreaking havoc on airports across America, and a flight landing in Chicago is the first to majorly feel its effects.

American Eagle flight 4125 was arriving from Greensboro, NC Monday morning when it slid off the runway after landing at Chicago's O'Hare Airport. As you can see in the video, snow was falling during the scary incident.

According to American Airlines ... icy conditions are to blame, but fortunately, there were no injuries. The airline adds, "All 38 passengers and three crew members were removed from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal."