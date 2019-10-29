Hulk Hogan Has Scary Airplane Landing In Iceland, 'Blown Tires, Melted Brakes'

Play video content

Hulk Hogan says he's been forced to change planes in Iceland after things went horribly wrong during the landing ... with his plane taking serious damage to the tires and brakes.

Hogan was on his way to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday with fellow WWE legend Jimmy Hart for the upcoming 'Crown Jewel' PPV event, when things hit a snag.

"Just had a really hard landing," Hulk said from the tarmac ... "blew out the tires and brakes have melted."

Hogan says the plane was grounded due to "all that crazy stuff happening" -- but says a friend of his from Minnesota who stopped at the same airport offered seats on his plane to get them to Riyadh.

We're working on trying to find out exactly what went wrong -- but as far as we know, Hulk and the rest of his passengers are expected to make it to Saudi Arabia in time for the event.

Scary stuff.