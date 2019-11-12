'Days Of Our Lives' Entire Cast Released from Contracts

NBC Universal

It's feeling like the end of days for the stars of "Days Of Our Lives" -- the entire cast just got released from their contracts.

TMZ has confirmed the producers of the more than 50-year-old soap opera let all their actors out of their deals ... meaning they're all free to get new jobs, but it doesn't necessarily mean the show's definitely sunk.

The NBC sudser, which is about to begin season 55, is going on indefinite hiatus. The network is expected to decide in early 2020 whether to bring it back for season 56.

The good news for 'Days' fans ... the soap shoots 8 months in advance, and there's going to be enough episodes in the bank when the show halts production at the end of November to last through Summer 2020. Whew.

So, to be clear ... "Days Of Our Lives" -- which first aired in 1965 -- has NOT been cancelled. Not yet. It's possible they'll bring everyone back, if the network re-ups, but at lower salaries.