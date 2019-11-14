Mark Cuban Considered Running for President But 'My Family Voted It Down'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Mark Cuban says he seriously considered running for President this year -- but his family ultimately shut it down.

The Dallas Mavericks owner has been talking about a possible 2020 presidential run for years -- and in 2017 told "OBJECTified" he'd run as a Republican to challenge Donald Trump.

But, a Cuban Campaign never came to fruition and Thursday in NYC, he explained why.

"My family voted it down," Cuban said ... "I would have done it if they said yes."

The 61-year-old billionaire isn't closing the door on a political career somewhere down the line -- "You never say never" -- but for now, he ain't ready to throw his hat in the ring.