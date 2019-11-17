Kyrie Irving Hands Out Hundred Dollar Bills to Kids in Chicago

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Kyrie Irving was in a giving mood before he and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets played the Chicago Bulls -- and it looks like karma paid him and his team back a few hours later.

The Nets' superstar point guard was greeted by a group of fans Saturday in Chi-Town, where we're told Kyrie took some time to chop it up with a group of youngsters. He went even further than that though ... handing out cold hard cash to the kids too.

TMZ Sports got ahold of video showing KI handing out what appears to be hundred dollar bills to the group that had congregated around the team bus. It looks like he dishes out a few bills he's got on hand, and toward the end ... seems to give away a stack.

Check it out ... Kyrie asks who's in charge of the group of kids -- and it seems like an adult answers him off-camera. Kyrie hands that person what looks to be more than just one hundred dollar bill ... and tells them to take care of the kids with it. Super nice, right?!

Well, it looks like the universe paid it forward soon afterward ... 'cause Kyrie's Nets squeaked out a win against the hometown team WITHOUT him being on the court.