Guess Who This Pretty Princess Turned Into!
Guess Who This Pretty Princess Turned Into!
11/18/2019 12:01 AM PT
Before she was rocking stages across the world, this tiny tot was rocking a tiara and a princess outfit in a flash pose that would eventually go on to mean something big for her in the music game.
Raised in England, this singer officially got her start in the biz back in 2010 -- after which she did collabs with Alex Metric, Odd Future, Blood Orange as well as different producers before releasing her a slew of singles and, eventually, her second mixtape, "Super Ultra."
She went on to release her debut album in 2013, and then followed with an even better-received sophomore record called "Sucker." At this point, she'd refined her style to electropop and synth-wave type of vibe -- and she's currently one of the most renowned young artists working today.
2 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.