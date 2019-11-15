T'Keyah Crystal Keymah on 'In Living Color' 'Memba Her?!

Chicago-born T'Keyah Crystal Keymah was only 28 years old when she showed her funny side with characters like Cryssy, Hilda Hedley, Mrs. Buttman and Leslie Livingston with Homey The Clown on the '90s alternative sketch comedy TV show, "In Living Color" on FOX.

Keymah was cast alongside huge stars on the rise including Jim Carey, Jamie Foxx, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, Jennifer Lopez ... and of course the entire Wayan's family brood.