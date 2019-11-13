Lamont in 'American History X' 'Memba Him?!

Missouri-born Guy Torry is best known for playing the friendly prison workmate, Lamont -- who creates an important bond while folding bedding and penitentiary drawers -- in the 1998 film, "American History X."

Guy Torry was cast alongside Edward Norton who received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his work as the white supremacist, Derek Vinyard ... who is ultimately protected by Lamont after he changes his ways in Chino prison.