Ambassador Sondland Ready For Work Again After Impeachment Testimony

Ambassador Sondland Yeah, I Squealed on Trump Screw It Though, Back to the Grind!!!

11/20/2019 2:40 PM PT
BRING IT ON
Gordon Sondland has wrapped up his bombshell impeachment testimony in D.C., but he's not worried about a hostile work environment ... he was just eager to get outta Dodge.

We caught the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Wednesday after he pretty much rolled over on everyone in the Trump administration -- including DT himself -- by saying that despite Donald's protestations of "no quid pro quo" with Ukraine ... there absolutely was.

As the U.S. diplomat -- who works for 45 -- was on his way to his plane at Dulles International Airport, we wanted to know if he was concerned about going back to work now that he's blown the whistle on his boss.

Check it out ... Sondland tells us he's ready to get back to the grind, and that all of his coworkers from across the pond -- and, presumably, here at home in the State Dept. -- still talk to him, suggesting there's no worries with what he just said in front of Congress.

He doesn't seem worried about any repercussions, including possibly being fired. Then we try asking him an interesting question about what he'll do on the flight back.

Watch ... sounds like he's hitting the snooze and not watching a flick.

