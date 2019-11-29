Bow Wow Steering Clear Of B2K Drama As He Joins Millennium Tour

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Bow Wow says the Millennium Tour is gonna have better energy the second time around ... this after Omarion's decided to cut ties with B2K following tons of drama on the first leg.

We got Bow Wow in Atlanta after Omarion announced the rapper would be featured on the 2020 version of the tour instead of B2K ... and he says the vibes on tour are gonna be way better this time around.

As you know ... Omarion touted the original Millennium Tour as a sort of B2K reunion, but wherever they went, drama followed. Raz B nearly quit just a few days into the tour, and then more issues cropped up when Lil Fizz started dating Omarion's baby mama, Apryl Jones.

J Boog is ripping Lil Fizz for ruining the tour, but Bow Wow isn't willing to go there ... as he puts it, he and Omarion are trying to stay above the fray.