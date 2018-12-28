Omarion Party Like It's 2000 ... Just Kidding About Those B2K Reunion Tour Rules

Omarion Says He Was Just Joking About Strict B2K Concert Rules, Everyone's Invited

Omarion ﻿didn't leave his sense of humor in the Year 2000 ... he's telling us his social media post about blocking people 18 and under at the door of the upcoming B2K concerts was one big joke.

Omarion was on "TMZ Live" Friday and confessed his Instagram post outlining exactly who and what was acceptable at next year's B2K reunion tour shouldn't be taken seriously. He's inviting everyone to the throwback shows, no strings attached.

But, if you still feel like digging through your closet and busting out your best gear from the 2000s, he's hoping to see tons of do-rags, Air Force 1s and oversize tees in the crowd!

As for Millennium Tour 2019 ... Omarion explains how B2K got back together after breaking up 14 years ago, and dishes on the R&B blasts from the past who are also going on tour.