Caitlyn Jenner Says Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Talked to Her in 6 Years

TMZ/Getty

Caitlyn Jenner says there absolutely is a rift between Khloe Kardashian and her -- and she claims it's been that way ever since going public about her transition.

Caitlyn revealed the beef on the Australian reality show, "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me out of Here!" She contrasted her son Brandon's reaction -- one of pride -- to her transition ... with Khloe's.

As Caitlyn put it, "Khloe for some reason was pissed off about something through this whole process." She added she and Khloe "really haven't talked" in 5 or 6 years. Caitlyn publicly came out in June 2015. It's unclear exactly when she told family members.

As TMZ first reported, Khloe was not at Caitlyn's 70th birthday celebration last month. At the time, Kardashian sources said there was no beef, and Khloe only missed the dinner party because she was shooting a commercial that day. The rest of her daughters -- Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie -- were all there.

Further, we were told Khloe had personally called Caitlyn to say she wouldn't be at the bday bash -- but she sent a huge bouquet of pink and white roses.

Caitlyn posed with flowers and posted it with the caption, "So blessed to have so much love in my life from family and friends."