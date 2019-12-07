What's The Big Frigin' Difference???

Don't let these two almost identical images of Adam DeVine get you all mixed up! Get it together and see if you can figure out the sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic!

The 'Workaholics' actor was recently spotted on set for a Captain Morgan holiday shoot ... and we made a few changes to the pic! Use some of that holiday magic to see if you can figure out the mystery here ... Just take a really good look around these two pics and see if you can figure out the differences between these super similar snaps!