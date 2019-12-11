Dodgers' Joc Pederson Ends War with Nick Turturro After Playoff 'Middle Finger'

Breaking News

Trash talk. Cuss words. Middle fingers.

Things got pretty intense between Dodgers star Joc Pederson and actor Nick Turturro during a Yankees vs. Dodgers game this year ... but good news -- THEY BURIED THE HATCHET!

Remember, Turturro -- a hardcore Yankees fan -- claims Pederson flipped him off from the field after smashing a home run in the 1st inning during an Aug. 25 game against NY ... and it went downhill from there.

The "NYPD Blue" star was sitting in the front row during the game and proceeded to heckle the crap out of Joc ... even making a video chronicling the situation saying Joc was officially on his "sh*t list."

But now ... A TWIST!

Turturro ran into Joc at Staples Center in L.A. on Tuesday -- where the Kings were playing the NY Rangers -- and the two stars were able to talk things out and make peace!

"I broke bread with Joc Pederson of all people tonight," Nick said ... "We're buddies again!"

They even posed for a pic together which Nick captioned, "Beef squashed.