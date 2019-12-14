Donald and Melania Trump Throw Christmas Party for Members of Congress

Backgrid

Donald and Melania Trump threw a bash at The White House for members of Congress and ... well, let's say it looked liked it snowed in D.C.

The annual Congressional Ball went down Thursday night, although the photos were just released.

45 posed for photos with guests in the Grand Foyer of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Among those who attended ... Democratic Reps. Antonio Delgado (N.Y.), Susie Lee (Nev.), Elaine Luria (Va.), Jim Costa (Calif.), Josh Harder (Calif.) and Gil Cisneros (Calif.).

As you know the House Judiciary Committee gave its thumb's up Friday to impeachment and sent the 2 articles on to the full House of Reps. All money is on the full House impeaching Trump next week, but it's virtually a foregone conclusion the Senate will not convict him, which means Trump will remain in office.