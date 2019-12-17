Guess Who This Sweater Star Turned Into!
12/17/2019 12:01 AM PT
This funny guy grew up to be an actor, comedian, writer, director, podcaster and producer. He was born in New York and graduated from NYU, but he didn't major in drama. He actually got his degree in education. Fantasy football fans will know him best but he's been in TONS of other TV shows too.
Some of the shows include the HBO smash hit, "Veep" and the Netflix series, "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp." He's also appeared in ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat." Some of his film credits include "The Disaster Artist" and "Daddy's Home."
