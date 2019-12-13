Guess Who This Skiing Kid Turned Into!

This action-seeking thrill master grew up to become quite the actor and musician. It should come as no surprise since he's the second son of a legendary singer/actress. His wife's pretty famous too but let's keep it on this little dude.

He made his big-screen acting debut in "ATL" back in 2006 and he's since starred in "Pride," "According to Greta," "Supremacy" and 'The Hunger Games' part 1 and 2. He's also dabbled in TV ... with roles on The CW's "90210" and ABC's "Wicked City." He released his first single in 2011 and second single a few years later.