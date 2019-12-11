Guess Who This Curlicue Cutie Turned Into!!!

Before going live on one of the most-watched daytime talk shows, this curly girl was tearing it up in New Jersey. The former high school cheerleader was discovered while performing in her senior high school play, "The Ugly Duckling."

She's since had a stellar career that included a long run on "All My Children." She ultimately married her costar and they had 3 beautiful children. She's been the cohost of a syndicated morning talk show since 2001. She and her hubby started their own production company and in 2014 she was named one of the most powerful people in media.