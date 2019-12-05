Guess Who This Blonde Boy Turned Into!!!

This brown-eyed kid would go on to become a teen idol and one of the best-selling music artists in the world, but before that ... he was just a Canadian kid growing up in Ontario.

Before he got discovered by his popular YouTube cover song videos, he learned how to play piano, guitar, drums and the trumpet and often busked in front of the Avon Theatre.

His cover songs are what caught the eye of a major talent manager in 2008 though, and before long he was signed with a record company ... and started collaborating with Usher!

The kid's first single was released in 2009 after he just turned 15 -- before he'd even put out an album -- and helped launch him to stardom ... along with his signature haircut.

Soon after, his album debuted at #8 and produced more hit singles, and the teenage sensation went on to perform on "The Today Show," "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and at The White House for "Christmas in Washington."